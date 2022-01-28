Former Norwich coach Chris Hughton arrives in Ghana amidst Black Stars link

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Brighton & Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton is reported to have arrived in Ghana amidst reports that he is the leading candidate for the vacant Black Stars role.



The Black Stars coaching role became vacant the Ghana Football Association parted ways with Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2021 AFCON.



And with Ghana’s FIFA World Cup playoff scheduled for March, 22, the GFA has begun the process to appoint a new coach for the doubleheader.



Chris Hughton is believed to be the leading candidate amongst Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Ibrahim Tanko.



The media in Kumasi are reporting that Chris Hughton arrived in the early hours of Friday, January 28, 2022, ahead of the imminent Black Stars move.