Former Nigeria player charges Super Eagles to score an early goal to unsettle Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has charged the Super Eagles to get an early goal on Tuesday evening to unsettle the Black Stars in the crucial encounter to battle for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



After the first leg of the playoff tie ended in a goalless draw last Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Nigeria must now win at home at all cost.



Speaking to Completesports.com, Peter Rufai has disclosed how Nigeria can overcome Ghana in the difficult second leg showdown.



“This is going to be a tough encounter, however, our dream of playing at the World Cup is in our hands right here in Abuja. All we need to do is to score early goal because that will unsettle the Black Stars,” the former Super Eagles goalkeeper shared.



The big game between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The encounter will be staged at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium and will kick off at 17:00GMT.