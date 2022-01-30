Former Nigeria midfielder wants Augustine Eguavoen maintained before Ghana clash

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu, has called on the NFF to maintain coach Augustine Eguavoen ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.



The two West African football powerhouses will clash in March for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.



Both countries exited the African Cup of Nations at an early stage with the two countries manage-less at the moment.



However, Henry Nwosu has advised the Nigeria Football Association to keep Eguavoen for the two-legged game.



“I have never doubted Eguavoen’s technical and tactical know-how in the round leather game. I really think he has done a good job with the team despite their ouster from the AFCON tournament,” Nwosu told Completesports.



“It’s in this regard I believe he has what it takes to overcome the Black Stars of Ghana for a slot in the 2022 World Cup playoff.”



Meanwhile, Ghana is in a hunt for a new coach after sacking Milovan Rajevac.