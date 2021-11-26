Former Medeama technical director Seth Ablade reports the club to GFA

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Medeam SC technical director, Seth Ablade has hauled his former employers before the Ghana Football Association's Player and Coaches Status Committee for arbitrary and unilateral termination of his employment contract.



The Tarkwa based club on November 1,2021 announced that they have terminated the appointment of their technical director barely seven months after he was appointed by the club.



Ablade joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal back in February 2021.



According to Kumasi based Pure FM, the former Ghana youth player has filed a petition against his former side with the GFA for wrongful termination of his contract.



But after the seven months the two parties have parted ways following a discussion on the direction of the club.



The 37-year-old took over the reigns from Augustine Evans Adotey who left the club in 2017.



Ablade enjoyed an extensive playing career in Europe featuring for clubs in Finland, Poland, Austria and Albania.



Ablade, who was a member of the Ghana U17 team that finished 3rd in New Zealand 1999, arrived in Finland in 2004 and featured for clubs including KuPS and AC Oulu.



He is the father of Fulham FC youngster Terry Ablade.



The UEFA Pro License coach also holds a certificate in Science in Sports as well.