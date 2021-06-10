Former Manchester United defender picks Kotoko over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has declared his love for Africa football giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The Bayern Leverkusen defender is in the country on holidays following an end to the season where his team finished sixth.



Speaking in a Happy FM interview, Fosu-Mensah said that though he has not followed the Ghana Premier League religiously, he is a huge fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



This love, he says is rooted in his family which happens to be an Ashanti family.



“I support Asante Kotoko even though I haven’t followed Ghana football that much,”, he said on Happy Sports.



“Asante Kotoko is a tradition for the family. Hopefully, I will now follow some games in the Ghana Premier League.”



Whiles in the country, Fosu-Mensah would love to catch some actions of his beloved club which currently sits second on the Ghana Premier League table.



Kotoko are in a dog-chase with Hearts of Oak for the title with Hearts leading leafing them on goal difference.



Both clubs have fifty points each but Hearts are aheadhead courtesy a goal difference of three.



The next match for Kotoko will be a trip to Dawu where they will play an Inter Allies team that is finding it feet now.



