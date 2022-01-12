Former Kumasi Mayor showers praises on Dede Ayew for 'yeoman's job' against Morocco

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

The Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu has hailed Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew for a dedicated performance in Ghana's opening group game at the Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco.



The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Group C fixture on Monday, January 10, 2022. Sofiane Boufal's late goal secured Morocco the huge win over the four times competition winners.



Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration of the match and almost gave Ghana a lead in the second after connecting Baba Rahman's cross but his effort went wide.



Kojo Bonsu while analysing the performance of the Black Stars players was full of praise for the skipper.



"To be honest I think the team is on the good side. Somebody who doesn't understand football will think the team did not perform. For the first 45 minutes, they were in control of the game. In the second half, Morocco changed their strategy but I think the coach did not see it. Baba Rahman wasn't performing so they started using his side. Sulemana was on top of his game in the first half. Jordan Ayew was very sluggish." he told Okay FM



"The two players which I thought have so much experience, Amartey and Partey did not perform to my expectation. I don't know the role the coach told them to play...I didn't know what Partey was trying to do when he clashed with Amartey and that mistake brought the goal. But I think Dede did a yeoman's job, he has proved that he is the captain" He added



Andre Ayew suffered a cut on his face during the game and missed the team's recovery session on Tuesday. The Al Sadd man is expected to resume training and be ready for Ghana's second game against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022.