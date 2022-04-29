Former Kotoko striker Francis Aggrey Mboma dies

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Asante Kotoko and Berekum Arsenal striker Francis Aggrey aka Mboma has passed on after a short ailments.



The 36 year old former player was taken ill and was on admission at a private hospital in Sunyani but died in the evening of Thursday, 28th April.



He joined Berekum Arsenal from defunct Power FC and helped the club secure qualification to the elite division in the early 2000's.



The burly striker was the top scorer for Berekum Arsenal in the Ghana Premier League in the 2001/2002 season before joining Asante Kotoko under the reign of then IMC.



He played alongside the likes of Nana Arhin-Duah, Shilla Alhassan and Michael Osei at Asante Kotoko.