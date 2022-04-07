Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe sees nothing wrong in begging players to play for Ghana

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, insists there is nothing wrong in persuading Ghanaian-born players abroad to represent the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association has seen attempts to convince some players including Mohammed Salisu to play for the Black Stars met with disappointment.



And following Ghana's qualification to the World Cup, fans have urged the FA to ignore players reluctant to play for the senior national team.



Meanwhile, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey are targets for the GFA ahead of the World Cup later this year.



“It’s never wrong to persuade Ghanaian born players to play for Ghana because it happens elsewhere. It’s time to build the confidence of our local players to reach high standards to avoid players snubbing our national team invitation; it’s a disgrace to the GFA," he said as quoted by Sportsworldghana.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup in Qatar, and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.