Former Kotoko stars Eric Donkor, Michael Akuffo and Amos Frimpong complete License D coaching course

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko Eric Donkor, Michael Akuffo and Amos Frimpong are the latest players to have completed their License D Coaching Course.



They were part of the group that took their lessons at the Obuasi Len clay stadium in the Ashanti Region.



They join Bekoe, Joe Tagoe, Sammy Adjei, Don Bortey and many other former players who had taken part in the exercise.



Topics included growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardiovascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.



They were also taking through a series of practical sessions.



The sessions was led by astute Ghana Football Association Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.



30-year-old Donkor is without a club after parting ways with King Faisal, same as Akuffo while Frimpong has a contract with Guinean club Club Industriel de Kamsar.