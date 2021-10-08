You are here: HomeSports2021 10 08Article 1375066

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Kotoko midfielder Samuel Frimpong heading to Medeama

Asante Kotoko misfit Samuel Frimpong is heading to Medeama SC on a two-year deal according to Asempa FM.

The 23-year-old was among 8 players who have been put on transfer by the Ghana Premier League record winners.

According to Kumasi-based broadcast journalist Jonathan Asiedu on SportsNite show on Asempa FM, the former Bekwai Youth Academy FC player has started negotiations with Medeama and is close to securing a move to the club.

The Ghanaian domestic transfer window closes on Saturday, October 9, 2021 and Frimpong is close to sealing a move.

He joined Kotoko in 2018 from BYFA.

