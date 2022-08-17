Former Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama joins Nsoatreman FC on two-year deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers Nsoatreman FC have signed former Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama ahead of new season.



The enterprising midfielder joins the newly promoted side on a two-year deal and is expected to play a huge role for the club.



Nsoatreman FC are beefing up their squad for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign as they seek to make impact.



Baba Mahama las stint in the domestic top-flight was with Legon Cities.



The betPawa Ghana Premier League will commence on September 9, with the Nsoatreman FC taking on Kotoko in their season opener at away.





?s=20&t=YLz01YZeSpr1_RIctqsenw