You are here: HomeSports2022 08 17Article 1604279

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Former Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama joins Nsoatreman FC on two-year deal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baba Mahama Baba Mahama

Ghana Premier League newcomers Nsoatreman FC have signed former Asante Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama ahead of new season.

The enterprising midfielder joins the newly promoted side on a two-year deal and is expected to play a huge role for the club.

Nsoatreman FC are beefing up their squad for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign as they seek to make impact.

Baba Mahama las stint in the domestic top-flight was with Legon Cities.

The betPawa Ghana Premier League will commence on September 9, with the Nsoatreman FC taking on Kotoko in their season opener at away.


?s=20&t=YLz01YZeSpr1_RIctqsenw

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment