Former Kotoko management member heap praise on Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Jerome Otchere, a former Asante Kotoko Communications Director, has heaped praise on the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah for the work he has done in the last few months.



According to him, the CEO has been working towards restoring the elite status of the club on the local scene and the continent as well.



He further stressed that he has managed to secure several partnerships for the club while also overseeing the signings of top players to bolster the squad of the team for the



Speaking to CTV in an interview, an impressed Jerome Otchere says Nana Yaw Amponsah’s administration is doing a marvelous job.



So far his administration has been marvelous in terms of securing sponsorships, recruitments, etc”, the former Kotoko management said.



Jerome Otchere said, the young and new club boss has done a great job for the team and deserves to be commended for a good job done in his tenure at the Red and Whites outfit.



Watch video below:



