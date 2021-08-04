Former Kotoko goalie reveals sickness that resulted in Godfred Yeboah’s death

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Godfred Yeboah died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021



•He played for Kotoko between 2001 and 2009



•He is regarded as the best left back of the GPL era



Isaac Amoako, a former goalkeeper for Kumasi Asante Kotoko has revealed the circumstances that resulted in the death of club icon Godfred Yeboah, popularly known as TV3.



According to him, Godfred Yeboah was hale and hearty until last week when he complained of abdominal pains.



“He [Godfred Yeboah] only complained abdominal pains somewhere last week. I was called three days ago that my friend has been rushed to the Sunyani Regional Hospital.



“He wasn’t ill for weeks or months…Godfred was energetic until he complained of abdominal pains on Sunday. I’m with him every day because of our work at the Baffour Academy," he explained.



Godfred Yeboah who is widely regarded as the best left-back of the Ghana Premier League died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



Tributes have since been pouring in from all quarters as Ghana football mourns one of its illustrious sons.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko on social media, expressed their commiserations to the family of the late left-back.



"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Godfred Yeboah who represented us from 2001 to 2009. His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed. We send our condolences to his family, friends and everyone who cherished him," the club said.



"His playmate Michael Osei could not hold back his tears on Angel FM when news of the demise of his ex-teammate was told him.



“Godfred is like a brother to me and I was shocked when I heard about his demise. It’s something that cannot be taken lightly. I have been getting in touch with him always. I heard about his demise while at work, his death has really affected me. Not long ago, some of us who played with him contributed some money for our brother but God knows best. I pray he has an eternal rest,” he said.



Charles Taylor who also played with him said on Angel FM that he had planned to meet him on Friday, August 6, 2021.



“I have been talking to my brother day-in-day-out. We scheduled coming Friday to meet in Tema but it is so unfortunate. I could not control my tears because Godfred Yeboah is like a brother, he is a good person and Ghana has lost a legend.”



