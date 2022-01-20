Former Kotoko goalie Felix Annan joins US side Maryland Bob Cats FC

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan has sealed a transfer move to lower tier USA side Maryland Bob Cats FC.



He joins his new club as a free agent four months after ending his ten year association with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.



Felix Annan, 27, has signed a one year deal with the third tier US club after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical examination.



“We are excited to announce the signing of Felix Annan as our new goalkeeper,” a club statement read.



“Coming to MBFC by way of Ghana, Annan graduated from Feyenoord Academy (now renamed WAFA SC). He signed for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club in 2011 at age 16 and had been with them for the last 10 years.



“With Asante Kotoko, Annan was the captain for the team the last 3 years until leaving the club after last season cementing himself as a club legend. He has played for all levels of the National Team in Ghana except for the U-17 and was named to the final Senior National Team (the Black Stars) for the African Cup of Nations 2019 In Egypt.



“Annan was able to help bring a lot of trophies to Asante Kotoko, including multiple League Championships, FA Cups, and was named the 2019 Best Goalkeeper at the Ghana Football Awards, was a Best Home-based Player nominee in 2019 at the Ghana Football Awards, and was a Best Male Athlete nominee for the 2019 Ghana SWAG Football Awards, among many others,” the statement added.



He was a member of the Ghana squad at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt and won three Ghana Premier League titles and MTN FA Cup twice during his decade stay at Kotoko.



