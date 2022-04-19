Former Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe wants to coach Kotoko in the future

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has targeted the club’s coaching job in the future.



The 35-year-old featured for the Porcupine Warriors between 2007 and 2008 and had a decent spell with the club.



He won the Ghana Premier League goal king with 17 goals from 23 matches in the 2007/08 league season.



Bekoe won several titles including the Ghana Premier League title.



Speaking to Accra-based Original FM, Bekoe disclosed he wants to emulate Maxwell Konadu and Karim Zito to coach Kotoko.



“The way legendary Maxwell Konadu, coach Zito and the rest had the opportunity to handle the team, I also pray I get the same opportunity to handle the team.



To serve on the pitch and to serve from the touchline will be a great achievement for me” he said.



Bekoe started his coaching career in July 2021 after he was appointed to lead the U-13 side of the Shama District Football Association.



He was later appointed as the head coach of Nsawkawman FC.