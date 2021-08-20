Former Kotoko defender to marry sports journalist

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu plans to tie the knot with Ghanaian sports broadcast journalist Eunice Opoku Nyamekye.



Owusu, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with Liberty Professionals, has confirmed he will formalise his relationship with the broadcast journalist who currently works with Summer 106.9 FM.



“Hopefully by next year I will marry her,” he told Summer 106.9 FM in a live interview.



The defender spent two seasons at Kotoko after joining from lower-tier side Charity Stars.