Former Kotoko coach Ernst Middendorp arrives in Ghana amid Kenpong Academy rumors

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Ernst Middendorp is currently in the country, GhanaWeb can confirm.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that the 56-year-old German trainer arrived in the country via South Africa Airlines on Thursday, June 30, 2022.



A photo obtained by GhanaWeb captures Ernst Middendorp at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport with Ghanaian business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) who is the owner of Kenpong Football Academy.



The circumstances of their ‘clash’ at the airport remains unknown as Kenpong who is a former management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko frequents the airport but it furthers reports the German trainer could be engaged by Kenpong Football Academy.



There have been speculations in the Ghanaian media space that the former Augsburg coach is being considered for a coaching role at Kenpong Football Academy.



His imminent appointment, per the rumors is to help push the club’s drive to the Ghana Premier League following their qualification to the Division One League.



On Wednesday, June 27, 2022, Kenpong Football Academy defeated Cheetah Academy 3-1 to seal qualification to the second tier of Ghana football.



Ernst Middendorp arrives with a bag of experience, having coached in South Africa, Germany and Azerbaijan.