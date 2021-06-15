Former Ipswich Town midfielder urges club to sign Albert Adomah

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ipswich Town FC has been urged by their former midfielder David Norris to sign Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah in the summer transfer window.



Norris says Adomah, who has been with several clubs including Ipswich, is a player that he has always liked and admired.



Adomah has been linked with a move away from his current club, Queens Park Rangers, with reports claiming Ipswich Town is in the race for his signature alongside the likes of Bristol City, Derby County, Luton Town, and Birmingham City.



The 33-year-old endured a difficult 2020/21 season in which he made just seven starts. Adomah is said to be considering his options over the next few weeks and would decide on a club that can provide him regular playing time.



“I’ve always liked him. He’s always been a handful. I’ve tried to kick him on many occasions! Good player, very good.



“But again though, at his age, is he still hungry for it? Does he still want it? Is he in good shape? Is he going to pick up injuries?



“For Ipswich, I think those are the questions that would be asked when it comes to signing players that are a little bit older.



“But based on stats and facts, you know, it would be a good signing and I think it would be quite an exciting signing for the fans, providing that he does stay fit.”



The former Ghana international has been playing in England throughout his career, which started over 15 years ago.