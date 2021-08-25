Former Hertha Berlin chairman happy with Kevin-Prince Boateng’s return to the club

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Former Hertha Berlin Chairman, Dieter Hoeneß, is happy with Kevin-Prince Boateng's return to the club where he started his playing career 17 years ago.



Boateng has already made two Bundesliga appearances for the club since he completed his return in the summer by signing a one-year contract.



"Basically, it's a good commitment. The footballing qualities of Kevin are beyond question, even as a leading player, he has very good qualifications," said Dieter Hoeneß, assessing the transfer of Kevin-Prince Boateng in an interview with Kicker.



The 68-year-old can well imagine that his return will turn into a success story after all.



"In the end, everything depends on his physical constitution. If it fits, he will do Hertha good. At 34 he anticipates well and no longer has to go every way. But a good basic fitness is the basis.



"He combines outstanding technology with a strong will," emphasized the ex-manager of Hertha BSC and said: "He accepts every duel and never hides on the pitch. Through the years abroad he has matured, also grounded.



"He is very clear in what he says and does. He was already a leader at 18 or 19, but then he was more of the leader of the gang." This was "not always going in the right direction".



Looking back, Hoeneß would have advised the midfielder to make other career decisions.



"Kevin had a very good career, but never played a dominant role in his top positions - Milan, Barca, Dortmund. He had all the facilities for a world-class player," he said.



"But from my point of view, he was not always well advised, especially in the first few years of his career. He should have stayed longer at one or the other club."