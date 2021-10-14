Former Hearts striker preaches caution ahead of WAC clash

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak striker Reuben Senyo has warned his former side to be wary of Moroccan Giants Wydad Casablanca as the team prepares for the first leg of the second round qualifying tie.



Hearts will host the 2017 CAF Champions League winners at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the final qualification round of the CAF Champions league.



The Phobians haven’t made it to the Group stages of the competition since 2006 and will be hoping to clear the hurdle presented before them.



Ruben Senyo who once wore the Rainbow colors advised his colleagues to be wary of the Moroccan giants as they prepare for the game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



“If Hearts of Oak are able to eliminate WAC, that means they will win the Champions League title, I know what I am saying,” Senyo said on Aben FM.



“I have watched the Hearts of Oak team and I believe they are on course but they must be careful with WAC because playing against clubs in North Africa is not easy. Clubs in North Africa do antics”



“So, I will advise Hearts of Oak to take advantage in the first leg at Accra and score more goals before the return fixture. They should not score less than 2 and I believe with a 2-0 or 3-0 win at home, the club can sail through to the group stages”



“Hearts should win convincingly at home to brighten their chances of qualifying. They should also guide against conceding and with that the team can progress to the money zone” he added.



Hearts of Oak will complete the qualifying phase with a trip to the Moroccan City of Casablanca when they travel for the second leg of the tie.



