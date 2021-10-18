Former Hearts players being prevented from stadiums during games - Charles Allotey laments

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Charles Allotey has advised Hearts of Oak to treat their former players with respect.



He indicated that the team must recognize the contributions of their old players and reward them where necessary.



The former player was speaking on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm following an incident that occurred at the Accra sports stadium during a match between Hearts of Oak and WYDAD AC.



He told host Isaac Worlanyo Wallace that he was prevented from entering the stadium by one Mr. John Ansah, Ghana League Association Vice-Chairman (GHALCA).



He said even in Europe where football has developed, their former players are not prevented from entering the stadiums during games.



He asserted that old or former players are given free tickets for games and Ghana as a country, could adopt this approach.



In his view, Kumasi Asante Kotoko would not have prevented him from entering the stadium during a game if he was their former player.



He advised Hearts of Oak to change and treat their former players with respect.



He alleged that he was not the only player who has been treated this way.



Charles Allottey said what infuriates him the most is that the team owes him arrears and has not paid and as a former player, he is not happy.



He wants the team to speak to Mr. Ansah so he would not do what he did again.



He threatened to insult Mr. Ansah should he repeat what he did to him today, Sunday, October 17, 2021, again.



He added that the team could not have given instruction for him to do that and it would be proper for the team to deal with the matter or disassociates itself from it.