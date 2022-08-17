Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu signs for Saudi Arabian club Al-Taqadom

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey has completed a transfer move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Taqadom FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can report



The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has joined the Saudi Arabia third-tier club on a free transfer. He penned a one-year renewable contract.



Afutu parted ways with Egyptian Premier League side Eastern Company FC back in June following a mutual termination and has since been unattached.



The midfielder joined the Egyptian club from the Hearts in September 2021 after a successful campaign where he helped the Phobians win the Ghana League and FA Cup.



There were efforts from Hearts for a contract extension deal but he refused and subsequently headed to the North African country.



Afutu failed to command a starting place in the Egyptian club having managed only 8 appearances before his departure.



He will team up with a former colleague at Hearts, Bernard Arthur to ensure Al-Taqadom return to the Saudi second-tier at the end of the 2022-23 season.