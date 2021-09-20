Former Hearts of Oak defender Charles Vardis has been confirmed dead

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U23 player Charles Vardis has passed away on Sunday morning, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak succumbed to death in Tema after some weeks of illness.



The 35-year-old spent five years at the Phobian club having played for them from 2004 to 2009 before travelling abroad to continue his career.



He joined Hearts from Tema based club Real Sportive FC after an outstanding display in the Ghana Premier League in 2003.



Vardis enjoyed a loan spell in 2008 at Israeli club Maccabi Herzliya FC.



He later signed for New Edubiase United FC before saying goodbye to football.