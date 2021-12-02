Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Former Hearts of Oak coach dead Bahner dies in Germany



Bahner managed Hearts of Oak in 2005



Bahner was head of WAFA in before joining Hearts



Former Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Siegfried Sanzio Bahner has passed on after battling illness.



According to Sportsworldghana.com, Bahner passed away on Tuesday, November 30, in his native country, Germany.



Bahner spent a season with Hearts and was axed after failing to defend the GPL title won the previous year.



The German trainer was appointed for the 2005 season but was axed at the end of the season after losing the title to rivals Asante Kotoko.



Bahner before joining Hearts was the manager of West African Football Academy, previous known as Red Bull Academy at the time of his appointment.



He is best known for oversing the development of winger Patrick Twumasi while at the Red Bull Academy.