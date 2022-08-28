Former Hearts CEO Mark Noonan wanted to build a football training facility in Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan was presented as the next commissioner of the Canadian Premier League and CEO of Canadian Soccer Business on Thursday, succeeding David Clanachan.



Mark Noonan intended to buy land for a new football training facility while working in Ghana.



Noonan had to provide two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two bags full of cash, and arrange for a cow to be brought once a year to seal the deal.



Noonan's experience as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana's oldest and most popular team, as well as his work with Major League Soccer and other sports assets, helped prepare him for his newest position.



Noonan stayed with Hearts of Oak for a year, during which time the club appointed former Ghana striker Kim Grant as head coach.