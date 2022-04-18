Former Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah joins BBC commentary for FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Soccer News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghanaian strike, Kwesi Appiah, attended the FA Cup semi-final match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.



Appiah was not only there to support his former club Crystal Palace, but also to provide commentary for the BBC.



The 31-year-old spent five years at the south London club and was disappointed that Crystal Palace were unable to advance past the European champions.



The Blues won 2-0 thanks to a strong second-half performance, setting up a final meeting with Liverpool in May.



Meanwhile, Appiah had a good time in the commentary booth. He was the color commentator and did an excellent job despite his Palace bias.



The striker intends to pursue a career as a football pundit when he retires from playing, so he is gaining experience.



“I'm still playing but it is always good to try and get the experience of media and give yourself a good chance after the game.



“I see some of the Ghana guys like [Emmanuel Agyemang] Badu and [Asamoah] Gyan on television also so it’s definitely an interesting thing to look into,” Appiah told Ghanasoccernet.com.



Football punditry is quickly becoming a fascinating space for Ghanaian footballers, both retired and active.



Gyan, the legendary striker, was on SuperSport earlier this year to promote the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. It was his first punditry job as he nears the end of his illustrious career.



Agyemang-Badu and goalkeeper Fatau Dauda were also seen on national television during the tournament and World Cup qualifiers.



Appiah currently plays for Crawley Town in the English fourth division, where he has 11 goals and three assists in 26 games.