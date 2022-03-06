Former Ghana international Abubakar Jawando ‘Inkuku’ passes on

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Ghana player Abubakar Jawando, popularly known as Inkuku has passed on, footballmadeinghana.com can confirm.



Jawando, 70, passed on in Accra after a short illness on Monday, February 28, 2022.



He left behind 8 children including Abdul-Wahab Jawando, head of sports for Marhaba FM and Gaskia TV and 17 grandchildren.



The former defender also worked with the Workers Brigade and the Armed Forces Volunteer Force.



He played for several Ghanaian clubs including Accra Standfast (1967-1968), Accra Hearts of Oak (1968-1970), Koforidua Eastern Rovers (1970-1971) and Swedru Fankobaa (1972 – 1980)



The late Jawando also had a short stint with Nigerian side Kano Pillars between 1971 and 1972.



He was a member of the Black Stars that won 3-1 against Romania in a friendly in 1971.



Below is the Starting XI of the Ghana side including Jawando that played against Romania in 1971:



Lante France

Boye Otinkorang

Abubakar Jawando

Sam Amartefio

Joe Dakota

Essador

Kwakye

George Alhassan

Joe Adjei

Christian Madus

Prince Amadu



The final funeral rites of the late Jawando will be held on Monday, march 7, at his residence in Dansoman in Accra.