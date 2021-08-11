Former Ghana goalkeeper gifts staff 4-bedroom mansion worth €180,000

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

William Amartey Amamoo the former goalkeeper of the Black Stars of Ghana, dashed his staff, Ibrahim Sani, a 4 bedroom house in Alicante.



The surprised presentation which was done by one of William Amamoo’s team members on his behalf was live via the international goalkeeper’s influencer IG page, with over 9million people watching all over the world.



The 4 bedroom house cost €180000 in San Juan, Alicante in Spain. The relationship between Mr. Amamoo and Mr. Sani is the perfect example of the quote: “Some friends stick deeper than brothers” and “In your hardest moments is where you see your true lovers”.



In September 2008, William Amamoo lost his father when he was still in the national team (Ghana Black Stars) this came as a big blow to him, he got broken, lost himself to pain and grief.



He mourned his dearest father for years, He shared a special bond with his dad and they were like twins, so he felt as if half of his life went with his father. As if the shock and immense pain of losing his father (his world) was not enough, exactly three months after his dad’s demise, he lost his friend and mentor, the late Ibrahim Dossey to a car accident.



The late Ibrahim Dossey (former goalkeeper of the Black Stars of Ghana) was like a father to William Amamoo in Romania, so he lost the two most important people to him in a short period. He donated US$100,000 to Ibrahim Dossey’s family and pledged his continuous support to them.



The 7 times award winner also lost all his friends. The only people who were there for him are Mr. Ibrahim Sani and Iddrisu also known as Dede (he was in Egypt).



The former Black Star goalie had a blackout, he was not in the right state of mind to make decisions at the time, and that made Ibrahim Sani opposed his decision of transferring all his businesses and monies

to Sweden, Mr. Amamoo invested in businesses and bought shares in every country he played in.



Ibrahim Sani knew Mr. Amamoo would mishandle his finances if he succeeds in transferring them to Sweden, so he advised Mr. Amamoo to invest in more businesses outside Sweden instead, he also volunteered to manage all of Mr. Amamoo’s businesses in Israel, Europe, and the Middle East.



With Ibrahim Sani’s good counsel, dedication, loyalty, and hard work, here are some business and properties of Mr. Amamoo doing very well under him:



1: Lobster restaurant in Belgium which has been running for the past 10-11 years now.



2: He owns a yacht boat for renting in Belgium, which costs between 5-600,00 euros.



3: Real Estate in Spain.



4: His mansions in Spain



5: His mansions in Israel



6: His Mansions in Ghana



And his home in Romania, he managed all of his boss wealth till 2020, when the International goalkeeper finally accepted the death of his father and bounced back to life.



So according to Mr. Amamoo, the 4

bedroom house he dashed is faithful and loyal staff is nothing compared to what he has in store for him.