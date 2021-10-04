Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare on trials at German club Karlsruher

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars defender, Daniel Opare, is currently on trials at German side Karlsruher SC with the hope of landing a deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 30-year-old fullback has been unattached since leaving Belgian club Zulte Waregem in July 2021.



Opare will earn himself a short-term contract at the Bundesliga 2 side if he impresses during his training with the club.



The former Ghana U-17 and U-20 star spent only one season at Waregem after joining them in July 2020 on a free transfer after a spell at Royal Antwerp.



Opare returned to Belgium to join Antwerp when he parted ways with Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg in July 2018.



During his days at Augsburg, he spent one season on loan at French club Racing Lens.



The former Real Madrid Castilla player has previously had stints at Standard Liege, FC Porto, Besiktas, and also AshantiGold and CS Sfaxien.