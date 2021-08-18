Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan grateful to CAF for legendary recognition

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for recognizing him as a legend of the sport.



Asamoah Gyan was a special guest at the star-studded event in Yaoundé on Tuesday night and played a role in the grouping of countries for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's all-time leading scorer, Gyan thanked Africa's football governing body for handing him a role at the event.



"Thank you, CAF for the recognition. Thank you Ghana and thank you Anthony Baffoe. God bless you all," the legendary forward Twitter with a video of himself at the AFCON draw.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of the Nations Cup along side North Africans Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



