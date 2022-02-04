Former Ghana U-20 captain Ishaku Konda joins Czech top-flight side SK Dynamo on loan

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U-20 captain Ishaku Konda will feature for Czech Republic top-flight outfit, SK Dynamo after completing a move to the club.



The 22-year-old joins until the end of the season with an option to extend for three years if he manages to impress the club.



The enterprising defender featured for Paide Linnameeskond in Estonian last season making 24 appearances in all competitions.



Konda previously had stint with Austrian side FC Junior OO.



He is yet to earn a call-up to represent Ghana at the senior level.



