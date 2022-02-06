Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to football on GTV Sports+

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi will on Thursday, February 10, 2022 appear on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s GTV Sports+ Channel to discuss issues regarding Ghana Football, especially Ghana’s performance at the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.



Mr. Nyantakyi will be joined by other sports analysts on the show.



Mr. Nyantakyi who is also a Banker and Lawyer was the President of the GFA from 30 December 2005 until 7 June 2018.



Since his resignation and ban from participating in all football activities, Mr. Nyantakyi has been off the grid.



The reason for his resignation was as result of a video released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which Nyantakyi was found taking a bribe and purporting to have the ability to “take over the whole country” if he wanted.



Days after the video was slated to be aired,he granted an interview with Super Sports South Africa denying any wrongdoing regarding match-fixing.



FIFA, on 30 October 2018 officially issued a statement that officially bans Kwesi Nantakyi from football-related activities for life, but in October 2020, the ban was reduced to 15 years after a reconsideration by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.