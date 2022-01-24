Former Egypt coach Hossam El Badry interested in Black Stars job

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana searches for Milovan’s successor



Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Playoff



Kurt Okraku refuses to apologize after AFCON 2021 exit



Former Egypt head coach Hossam El Badry has expressed interest in becoming the next coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.



The Black Stars coaching job became vacant after Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac was sacked four days after Ghana crashed out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghana was knocked out of the tournament in the group stages for the first time in history after picking up just a point in 3 matches. The Black Stars lost to Morocco, Comoros and drew to Gabon.



In total the Serbian managed 8 games which saw the Black Stars win 3 matches, draw 2 and lost 3 in his second stint.



Hossam El Badry who was formally the head coach of the Pharaohs was axed by the Egypt Football Association (EFA) in September 2021.



The coach who is currently not tied to a club is looking for a way back into football management and has set sights on the Ghana job.



El Badry was in charge of 10 matches, winning six (6) and drawing four (4) as head coach of the Egyptian national team.



According to a report by 442gh.com, coach Hossam El Badry has already contacted his partners in Ghana, asking them to inform the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of his interest.



With about 60 days to the World Cup Qualifiers Playoff match against Nigeria, Ghana has to find a substantive coach before the match which has been scheduled for the last week in March 2022.