Former Dreams FC defender Montari Kamaheni earns late Black Stars call-up

• Black Stars begin camping



• Monatri Kamaheni receives debut call up



• Ghana face Ethiopia and South Africa in WC qualifiers







Former Dreams FC defender, Montari Kamaheni, has been called to the Black Stars for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The Israel-based player earned a late invitation from Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, to replace Bordauex defender, Gideon Mensah, according to ghanasportsonline.com.



Mensah picked up an injury during Bordauex's defeat to Paris Saint-German in the french Ligue one last weekend.



Kamaheni, who played for Dreams in 2018, has registered two-assist so far this season in 7 games for Ashdod.



Meanwhile, 15 players have arrived to begin camping for the upcoming qualifiers.



Ghana will play Ethiopia on November 11, before the last group encounter against South Africa on November 14.



The Black Stars in their bid for a playoff spot need to win the two crucial games ahead.