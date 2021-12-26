Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien shares Christmas message

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Chelsea midfielder and Ghana international Michael Essien took to his official Instagram page to share his Christmas message.



The 39 year old posted a picture of himself with the caption: "Merry Christmas to you all"



Essien is currently a coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland after leaving Azerbaijan club Sabail FK in 2019.



He spent some time at the club, that is owned Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, as he pursued his coaching badges.



The midfielder became a player coach, under the guidance of head coach Flemming Pedersen.



The club stated that he will be an assistant and participate in the training alongside the players to help implement the drills and ideas in the best possible way.