Former Black Stars player reveals frustration made him an alcoholic, slept with over 400 ladies

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Former Black Stars and Great Olympics player, Paa Joe Kumah has indicated that after retiring from football, he became frustrated and alcohol became his companion.



In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa, the former Accra Great Olympics striker mentioned that he became thwarted by certain things after his retirement. This caused him to drink more.



According to him, some family members confessed to his downfall; causing injuries to his leg among others.



“Yes, the drinking was because of frustration. Because if someone confesses that he or she is the one that caused your leg injury or caused this. So I might even want to do him or her something. I'm a human being too. But I did not,” he disclosed.



Paa Joe further added that those who wanted his downfall want to come back to him as friends. He said “now things have gone back to how they are supposed to be and they want to come back. But I've learned a lesson from it.”



He also spoke on the impact women have had on his life; having dated over 400 women.



Paa Joe is a retired footballer who played actively for Great Olympics. He was also called to the Black Stars alongside Asamoah Gyan and others in the mid-2000s.



Watch the full interview below:



