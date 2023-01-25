Former Black Stars player backs Chris Hughton for coaching job

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Former Black Stars player, Ntow Gyan, has backed Chris Hughton to become the new Black Stars manager.



Gyan believes the former Tottenham man best fits the role to his player management skills.



According to the former Asante Kotoko player, appointing Hughton and maintaining personnel from the Otto Addo-led technical team would be the right call.



“We should give the job to Chris Hughton because we need a coach who can manage the players. To me, Chris Hughton and the entire technical team at the moment are the best. We should maintain them than to go in for a different coach to handle the Black Stars,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com



Chris Hughton is reportedly leading the race to become the new trainer for the senior national team.



However, the Ghanaian former Irish international faces a battle from over 1000 applicants for the Black Stars coaching role.



"Over 1000 coaches have applied for the job. We keep getting applications each and every day," Ghana Football Association's Henry Asante Twum disclosed on GHOne TV.



Chris Hughton served as technical advisor for the Otto Addo-led technical team. The technical team, together with Hughton, left their roles after their 6-month interim appointment run out in December 2022 after Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The GFA is expected to appoint a new technical team before Black Stars return to action in March 2023.



