Former Black Stars player Abu Imoro ‘Tigana’ dead

Former Black Stars player Abu Imoro has been reported dead.



The announcement was made by Anthony Baffoe, the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana.



The retired player reportedly died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at around 3:00 pm in Accra.



Imoro was an icon for Great Olympics and Real Tamale United during his playing days.



He was also a regular for the Black Stars in the 1980s and impressed the fans during his period with the national team.



His life was however ruined by hard drugs and thus fell below the pecking order.



However, some benevolent former teammates of his came to his aid after widespread reports of how he had become a pauper.



The midfielder who was known for his skill and panache on the ball was later sent to a rehabilitation center and successfully underwent reformation.



Imoro was a close friend to the great Abedi Pele during their playing days. He was nicknamed Juan Tigana, a former French footballer due to his toughness on the ball.



Tributes have been pouring in since the death of the former Black Stars and Great Olympics player.





