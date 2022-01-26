Former Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng's net worth is $20 million

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is $20 million richer in 2022, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.



The 34-year-old currently ply his trade for German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin after making a return to his boyhood club last summer.



Born in Germany, the enterprising attacker represented the country of his birth at Junior level before switching nationality to play for Ghana at senior level in 2010.



According to androidkosmos.de, the former Barcelona and AC Milan star has a net worth of $20 million and will enjoy life when he hangs up his boost.



Kevin-Prince Boateng has had stints with several clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Genoa, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Schalke 04 and others.



He capped 11 times for the Black Stars scoring two goals in the process.