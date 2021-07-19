Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah lands new job

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Appiah is back in management for the time since his spell as Black Stars coach came to an end after joining Kenpong Football Academy as head coach.



Appiah was on Sunday, July 18, 2021, confirmed as the technical head of the team which is a part of the Kenpong Group of Companies conglomerate.



The newly-established Academy which is based in the Central Regional town of Gomoa Pomadze sets out to provide an opportunity for talented footballers to hone their talents and join some of the world’s most prestigious clubs.



To achieve this objective, the club has lined up a host of experienced and highly resourced technical personnel which includes Kwasi Appiah and Francis Oti Akenteng, the former technical director of the Ghana Football Association.



In the tweet announcing the arrival of the former Al Khartoum boss, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Group of Companies expressed confidence in Kwasi Appiah to provide top-notch technical services to the club and help them achieve their objectives.



''We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA!,'' Agyapong said in a statement on the academy Twitter handle.



The team’s operation has been set in motion with several highly-rated on their books. The youngsters will benefit greatly from the technical acumen of Kwasi Appiah and Oti Akenteng who have both managed some of Ghana’s national teams.



Kwasi Appiah remains the only Ghanaian coach to have qualified the Black Stars to the World Cup. A feat that was achieved in 2014.



Oti Akenteng has a rich vein of experience, having travelled across the nook and cranny of the continent to organize coaching courses for coaches.



