You are here: HomeSports2022 08 11Article 1601042

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor open to Asante Kotoko return

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor is interested in returning to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko are without a coach after Prosper Ogum, who guided them to the Ghana Premier League last season, shockingly resigned.

Akonnor spent a year with the Porcupine Warriors between 2018 and 2019.

It was the first time in 13 years that Kotoko advanced to the group stage of a Caf interclub competition.

Akonnor’s excellent work at Kotoko earned him a job with the Black Stars in early 2020.

“For me returning to Kotoko will be on a different level. Kotoko was full of joy and though I went through a lot of pressure, it was a positive one,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Akonnor was fired as Black Stars coach in September 2021 after only 10 games in charge. Akonnor lost four matches, won four and drew two.