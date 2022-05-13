Former Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor livid over delay in paying salary arrears owed him

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor is livid that compensation package of $50,000 due him and salary arrears has not been settled by the Ghana Football Association.



CK, as the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach is affectionately called, was sacked on September 13 by the Executive Council of the GFA after Black Stars’ 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Before the termination of Akonnor’s contract, he was owed about $425,000, but a cheque of $50,000, representing two months of his arrears was signed to be delivered before the national team’s trip to South Africa for the second game of the World Cup qualifying series.



Akonnor worked for 17 months was only paid for 9 months and had only 5 months for his contract to expire before he was fired.



Akonnor was appointed Ghana coach in January 2020 to succeed Kwasi Appiah and led the Black Stars for 10 matches.



He guided the Black Stars for ten matches wining four and drawing four and losing two matches.