Former Ashgold poster boy Shafiu Mumuni begins new chapter at Iraqi club Duhok SC

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Shafiu Muminu has opened a new chapter of his career in faraway Iraq.



The once poster boy of the Ghana Premier League has signed a deal this weekend to join Duhok Sports Club.



The Iraqi club as part of preparations for the start of the 2022/23 football season has signed the Ghanaian striker to strengthen the squad of the team.



Shafiu Mumuni, 27, has joined the Duhok Sports Club on a free transfer having last played for Erbil Sports Club at the end of the 2021-22 season.



During his stay at Erbil Sports Club, he spent half of last season playing on loan at Al Kahrbaa Club.



Last season, the forward scored seven goals in the Iraqi Premier League while playing for both Erbil and Al Kahrbaa.



The former Ashanti Gold SC man will now hope to score more goals for Duhok SC next season.



