Former Asante Kotoko player jailed in Sweden over rape

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko winger, Joseph Amoako has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl.



According to Samnytt media, Helsingborg's district court found the 19-year-old guilty after hearing arguments from both sides.



The report cited that the Ghanaian will be deported after serving his jail term and will only be allowed re-entry after ten years.



The Helsingborgs IF forward was also been slapped with SEK 215,000 in damages that would be paid to the victim.



The club has reportedly agreed to part ways with the youngster following his sentence.



Amoako joined the Swedish club in February 2022 for an initial loan deal before from Asante Kotoko before the deal was made permanent in November 2022.





