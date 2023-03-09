You are here: HomeSports2023 03 09Article 1727690

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko player jailed in Sweden over rape

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Joseph Amoako Joseph Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko winger, Joseph Amoako has been sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to Samnytt media, Helsingborg's district court found the 19-year-old guilty after hearing arguments from both sides.

The report cited that the Ghanaian will be deported after serving his jail term and will only be allowed re-entry after ten years.

The Helsingborgs IF forward was also been slapped with SEK 215,000 in damages that would be paid to the victim.

The club has reportedly agreed to part ways with the youngster following his sentence.

Amoako joined the Swedish club in February 2022 for an initial loan deal before from Asante Kotoko before the deal was made permanent in November 2022.


EE/KPE

Newsleading news icon

Dr Butakor, Dr Jacob Paarechuga Anankware and Dr Joseph Ayensu

NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Government to set T-bill rates at lowly 15% in cost-cutting move

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu

How young Ursula Owusu chose marriage over pursuing education at Yale University

Africaleading africa news icon

ECOWAS leader Sissoco Embalo and Kais Saied

ECOWAS chairman visits Tunisia amid anti-Black comments by his host

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer of the article

Does Ghana have developmental priorities? Vaccine shortage versus Independence Day Celebration