Mas-Ud Didi Dramani gets Black Stars assistant coach appointment

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has named former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the new deputy coach for Black Stars.



Didi Dramani shot to fame with his exploits at the Black Queens when he was the coach for the senior national female team of Ghana.



He also won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup titles for Asante Kotoko SC during his tenure as the head coach for the Porcupine Warriors.



GFA’s official statement reads: “Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo,”



“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Otto Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the Assistant Coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund – he boasts of about 13 years of Coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an Assistant Coach at Hamburger SV.



“The 46-year old previously worked as a scout for the Black Stars in 2013 prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



“The four-man team has been put together to take charge of the two matches against rivals Nigeria.”