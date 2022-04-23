Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong not surprised Mikel Arteta has become a manager

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong said it was obvious Mikel Arteta would become a manager when they were teammates.



In 2019, the Spaniard was appointed manager of the Gunners, three years after leaving the Emirates and retiring from playing.



He told Daily Star Sports: “No surprise, he was the type of person that I knew would be manager one day as he never stopped, never stopped learning. I remember we used to call him ‘Wenger’s son’ because every time we would go out on the training ground he would be there with Wenger talking.



“He was always asking him questions and he was someone that wasn’t afraid to ask and learn. It’s no surprise that he has become a manager to be honest.”



Arteta learned the job from Pep Guardiola when he was Manchester City's assistant manager, which helped him prepare to manage Arsenal.



He is now leading the club back to the Champions League despite having arguably the weakest squad among the clubs vying for the top four spots.



Frimpong, who retired from football at the age of 27, is now a football analyst.