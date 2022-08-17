You are here: HomeSports2022 08 17Article 1604426

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Al Ahly manager, Pitso Mosimane, speaks highly of Kotoko

Pitso Mosimane, former manager of Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, has spoken highly about Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He described the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as a 'slaughterhouse' where he got two top players - Steven Odoro and Rashid Soumaila.

Mosimane spoke about the Kumasi-based club during a Twitter exchange which started with him congratulating a former player who had taken to coaching.

"Congratulations Flo, I wish you all the best, my brother. That’s a big club with lots of history and reputation. I know you will add a lot of value," Pitso wrote while congratulating Florence Ibenge.

Ibenge, a former Congolese international, had announced his new role as manager of Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

When one Twitter user commented: Pitso come to @AsanteKotoko_SC Ghana, the one-time CAF manager of the year responded: "Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti Region, slaughterhouse! That’s where I bought the magician Steven Odoro and hard tackler Rashid Soumaila."

Find the tweets below: