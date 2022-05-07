Former Accra Lions defender Jordan Ayimbila scores for San Antonio FC

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Accra Lions defender Jordan Ayimbila joined American side San Antonio FC in March this year and is now making a name for himself.



He scored his first goal for his USL Championship side in their heavy 6-0 win over Monterrey Bay.



The 21-year-old defender who had stints with Malaysian side Selangor FC netted the sixth goal for his side with a header.



Ayimbila's first goal came in his club's 8th game which found San Antonio and bottom-placed Monterey Bay. It all started with his teammate's corner kick which was easily headed by Ayimbila for the sixth goal of the match.



San Antonio won big in the match with a 6-0 result beating Monterey Bay. So far, Ayimbila has been dropped 4 times and managed to score one goal for his team.



Ayimbila is a player from the Ghanaian club, Accra Lions, and was loaned to San Antonio for 2022.



He previously wore the Selangor jersey last season also on loan.



Ayimbila started playing with Selangor 2 but due to his impressive form, he was promoted to the main squad of Selangor until the end of the season.