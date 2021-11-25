Forgive 'prodigal son' Gladson Awako - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe to Hearts supporters

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director(MD), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has called on supporters of the club to forgive 'prodigal son' Gladson Awako and back him to succeed at the club.



He says that supporters of the club should forget whatever the player has said or done in the past.



The player on Tuesday morning began training with the Hearts of Oak youth side Auroras at the St Thomas Aquinas Park and is expected to join the main team if he regains his fitness.



The midfield maestro joined the Ghana Premier League champions from rivals Accra Great Olympics barely three months ago on a two year deal but decided to run away from the club for reasons best known to him.



“Once he has come out to confess he is ready to play, let’s embrace him. We have seen a lot of players come from Olympics and help Hearts of Oak in many ways. Charles Taylor came and despite some issues he had with us, we all saw the work he came to do." he told Fox FM.



According to Neil Armstrong, Great Olympics have helped Hearts of Oak a lot in the past with players and persons coming across Olympics helping Hearts a lot.



"Lets not erase history because of some pain we feel. Olympics has helped Hearts in many ways and the bigger example is Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.



So if Awako is coming back despite some bad comments he made in the past, he will draw lessons from these people who came from Olympics and helped Hearts flourish so let’s all support him as supporters to succeed” he added.



