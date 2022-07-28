Forgive me - Nana Fitz begs Nyaho Tamakloe after confessing to lying against him

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran football Administration, Nana Fitz has pleaded for forgiveness from Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe after confessing to peddling falsehood against him in his (Nana Fitz) bid to have Kwesi Nyantakyi win the 2005 GFA elections.



Fitz pleaded with Tamakloe to overlook his mistake due to the brotherly love they share. The former Cornerstone chairman said he committed to the course because of naivety and had no idea that he was fighting for a 'camouflage'.



"Nana, please forgive. If I had known that after him this is how this camouflage will run things, I wouldn't have done it," he said



"Nyaho, you are my brother and you know that at that time I didn't have the right frame of mind. I wasn't developed, that is why I played that part, so forgive me. It's in the past so forgive me."



He added that he has played a huge role in what Ghana football is today.



"To Ghanaians, the why (Ghana) football is now, whether it is good or bad, I played a major role in it."



Prior to the 2005 elections, GFA chairmen were appointed by the government. But FIFA introduced a new role which made it mandatory for the FA chairmen to be elected.



Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was then the vice chairman grabbed the opportunity and contested his chairman, Tamakloe.



Fitz who was then a guru in the circle joined the camp of Nyantakyi. He made up issues when there were none and made allegations against Tamakloe's administration to favour his candidate.



"At that time government had the power to appoint an FA chairman and Nyaho's appointment came from the government. At the time you barely hear issues of bribery but we were winning cups. So all of a sudden, FA cancelled government appointing Chairmen. I should have taught about it. I championed that course, I sat down to plan. At that time he had power and had every right to continue because there was total accountability. So I stood and say he travelled without permission and also made an issue out of Otto's $5,000.



Kwesi Nyantakyi eventually unseated Nyaho Tamakloe after the election.



Nyantayi occupied the seat for 12 years until he vacated the role after being found guilty of bribery in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018.



Under Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana qualified for World Cup three times- 2006, 2010 and 2014.